Shower Chances Continue Tonight, Nice on Thursday

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for June 8th:

The first threat for storms today is staying to the southwest of us, some weak showers still could drift through this afternoon and evening, and the cold front coming by tonight shouldn’t bring much either. So overall the severe storm threat looks very low across West Tennessee today. Thursday should be a fantastic day, but another system could bring another round of rain showers with it on Friday. We will let you know if the rain will clear out for the weekend and have the latest up to the minute forecast details coming up right here.

MONDAY STORM DAMAGE REPORT:

The National Weather Service in Memphis earlier today completed their storm damage survey from the storms across Haywood and Crockett counties yesterday. Their survey team found weak EF-0 tornado damage near the Christmasville community in Haywood County. Their report stated:

A TORNADO BRIEFLY TOUCHED DOWN IN THE COMMUNITY OF CHRISTMASVILLE IN NORTHERN HAYWOOD COUNTY. THE TORNADO PRODUCED SOME ROOF DAMAGE TO THE HICKORY GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH. A CEMETERY NEXT TO THE CHURCH HAD SEVERAL SMALL HEADSTONES KNOCKED DOWN. ONE LARGE TREE ALONG WITH SEVERAL LARGE TREE LIMBS WERE BLOWN DOWN.

They also surveyed the damage in Crockett county from where the funnel cloud was spotted by many people and we shared the videos of the storm yesterday. They were unable to confirm any tornado type damage and have classified the event as straight line wind damage. Here is their other report.

A SURVEY TEAM EXPLORED DAMAGE IN CROCKETT COUNTY AND ONLY FOUND WIND DAMAGE FROM STRAIGHT LINE WINDS. DAMAGE WAS TO TREES IN DIFFERENT PORTIONS OF THE COUNTY.

If you are anyone has damage that appears to be from a tornado in Crockett county that the NWS in Memphis missed, please contact them or post your photos here and I will try to send the to the team in Memphis.

TONIGHT:

Another round of showers and weak storms could pop up again on Wednesday night for some of us, but chances only sit around 30%. Expect mostly cloudy skies though the first half of the night and clearing skies in the early morning hours on Thursday. Overnight temperatures are forecast to drop down to the mid 60s again by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

A quick change in the soggy weather pattern is expected for Thursday with a mostly dry day with mostly sunny skies expected to return. Highs will reach the low 80s but temperatures will be limited to get any warmer due to a north winds around 5-10 MPH. Thursday night lows will dip into the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Another chance for rain showers and storms could return into the day on Friday as another system is expected to impact the area. Some stronger storms will be possible into the afternoon and evening depending on the timing on the system. Highs will reach the upper 70s on Friday due to the mostly cloudy skies and the winds will vary in direction as the system passes by. Friday night lows will drop down to the mid 60s and the showers should clear out just in time for the upcoming weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Things appear to be quieting down for the upcoming weekend across West Tennessee. Temperatures are expected to be a few degrees below normal for the start of the weekend due to the late week cold front, but plenty of sunshine can be expected and shower and storm chances look quite low as of now. Highs might only reach the low to mid 80s on Saturday and mid to upper 80s are expected on Sunday. The winds will come out of the northwest on Saturday and shift more out of the southeast on Sunday. Both mornings look to start out in the mid to upper 60s. Some much warmer weather looks to be returning just in time for the start of the following work week.

NEXT WEEK:

Some of the hottest weather of the season so far is coming for the beginning and middle of next week. Highs will make in into the low to mid 90s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. On top of the heat the humidity will also climb as the week progresses. Overnight lows will fall down to the low to mid 70s each morning. Some cloud cover will develop each afternoon due to the high moisture content in the afternoon but each day will have several hours of sunshine as well. Rain chances cannot 100% be ruled out, if they do pop up though, they will be of the pop up variety and severe storms seem highly unlikely. The winds will be light and come out of the southwest for the majority of the week as well. The heat index will be over 100° at times during the middle of the week so be sure to take necessary precautions from the heat if you will be spending any significant times outdoors.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Meteorological Summer started on June 1st, but the official start of summer will be on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

