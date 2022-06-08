Virginia Ann Sellers Noel

Virginia Ann Sellers Noel, age 80, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Virginia was born in Dyersburg, TN on May 23, 1942, to the late JD and Edna Sellers. She worked as a truck driver for over 20 years. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 48 years: Harold Odell Noel Sr.; one son: Harold Odell Noel Jr.; one daughter: Judith Sollis; three brothers: JL Sellers, Pete Sellers, Buddy Kyle; two sisters: Sarah Kyle and Donna Kyle; one granddaughter: Christine “Cricket” Barrett.

She is survived by three daughters: Karen Noel Wilson, Jane Combs (Jesse Sr.), Barbara Gibson (Raymond); two sisters: Gladys McGaughey, Jo Force; She leaves a legacy of thirteen grandchildren: Robert Dennis, Jr., Michael Dennis, Taffie Timmerman (Anthony), Tiffane Wilson, Richard Robert Wilson, Jr., Daisy Smith, Jesse Combs, Jr., Harold Noel III (Ana), Robert Noel, Nickie Hibler (Dustin) Ashton Noel, Laurie Gibson, Kelcy Blackwell; sixteen great-grandchildren: Aliyah Noel, Ava Noel, Lucas Noel, Alslinn Hibler, Noah Timmerman, Odin Timmerman, Geralt Timmerman, Alice Carter, Charity Gamble, Angel Dennis, Jada Dennis, Berry Dennis, Brenden Sands, Caitlyn Poe, Keras Peterson, Ryker Smith; and six great-great grandchildren: Kolten Gamble, Noah Gamble, Rylan Gamble, Samuel Poe, Ariel Henning and Stetson Ward is on the way.