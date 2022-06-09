Charles Wesley Matheny was born August 6, 1943 in Gallaway, Tennessee to Robert Lee and Hazel Byars Matheny. He entered his eternal rest on June 6, 2022 at NHC Somerville after a valiant 15-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 78 years old.

He received his education in Fayette County schools, beginning at Braden Elementary School and graduation from Fayette County High School, class of 1961. He served his country in the Tennessee Army National Guard. He was retired from Mid-South Farmers Co-op and was also a carrier for the Commercial Appeal; twice winning the Carrier of the Year Award. He was a faithful member of Somerville Church of Christ, where he served as a Deacon and treasurer for over 40 years.

Charles was married February 14, 1969 to Linda Duncan of Michigan City, Mississippi. And he brought her to Somerville to make their home. He loved sports of all kinds except tennis and hockey. He liked watching his University of Tennessee Vols, the University of Memphis Tigers, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. He was blessed to have coached his three children in Little League. He even umpired some but found out he didn’t want to anymore after a mother got mad at him for calling her child out at second base. It happened that two girls wound up on second base and he had to call one of them out so it happened to be that mother’s child. He said he would never umpire again. He enjoyed taking Linda to Don Williams concerts and vacation trips with his family.

Charles is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Matheny; his son, Wesley Matheny of Memphis; two daughters, Wendy (Mark) Dellinger of Whiteville, TN and Erin Matheny of Memphis, TN; two grandchildren, Gavin Dellinger of Whiteville, TN and Mia Dellinger of Whiteville, TN; his great-granddaughter, Kaisleigh Dellinger of Whiteville, TN; two sisters, Sally Goff of Somerville and Faye Hoskins of Ripley, TN; and his brother, Ray Matheny of Gallaway, TN.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his precious grandson, Beck Dellinger; two brothers, Ben Matheny and Ronnie Matheny; and his sister, Mary Opal Matheny.

Funeral Services for Mr. Matheny will be held at 3 P.M. Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Brad Montague officiating. Personal remarks will be given by Mr. Matheny’s daughter, Erin Matheny. Interment will follow in the Burrow Cemetery in the Burrowtown Community. A visitation for Mr. Matheny will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to House To House c/o Somerville Church of Christ, 15925 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068 or Tennessee Children’s Home, P.O. Box 10, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.