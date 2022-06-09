Claude Benhampton Spencer, Jr., age 65, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and former longtime resident of Macon, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, June 7, 2022 at his home.

Claude was born October 12, 1956 in Somerville, the son of the late Claude Benhampton Spencer, Sr. and Pattie Louise White Spencer. He received his education in the Fayette County School System and had been a resident of the Macon Community for much of his life. Claude worked as a farmhand for Sullivan Farms his entire adult life. He was known in the community for being a jokester and many people joked that he was the “Mayor of Macon”. You could find Claude at Teague Store gas station or the Town of Somerville Public Works during his lunch time just visiting most of the time.

Mr. Spencer is survived by five sisters, Patsy Markle (O’Neil) of Somerville, TN, Jeanne Perkins of Somerville, TN, Dorothy Bishop (Audie) of Somerville, TN, Patricia Freeman (Roy) of Memphis, TN and Sandy Duncan of Somerville, TN; two brothers, David Spencer (Patricia Webb) of Somerville, TN and Gary Spencer (Pam King) of Somerville, TN; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves a special niece, Stephanie Wilkerson of Somerville, TN who was his caretaker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Johnny Perkins and his sister-in-law, Kay Anthony Spencer.

Funeral Services for Mr. Spencer will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Kevin Treadway officiating. Interment will follow in the Macon Cemetery in the Macon Community. A visitation for Mr. Spencer will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.