Eula Joy King, age 69, resident of Cordova, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, June 7, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Joy was born June 18, 1952 in Selmer, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Loyell King and Hazel Katherine Guinn King. In earlier years, she took piano lessons, played softball, bowling and was a basketball cheerleader for Special Olympics. She lived at the Nat T Winston Developmental Center then moved to her own apartment in 1997. Joy was employed for the State of Tennessee shredding papers and was employed in the stock room at CVS. She also made bracelets and necklaces then sold them at doctor appointments and her places of employment.

Joy was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova. She attended the Joy Class regularly and often attended Bible Study at Faith Baptist Church in Bartlett. She was very active and enjoyed being on the go. She loved 60’s and 70’s music and the Beatles and Elvis Presley were her favorites. Joy enjoyed fishing and going out to eat.

Miss King is survived by two sisters, Barbara Peel (Bobby) of Cordova, TN and Martha Johnson of Piperton, TN; three nieces, Tasha Eason of Scotts Hill, TN, Patti Eason of Cordova, TN and Amy Bomar of Oakland, TN; and many cousins who she dearly loved.

Funeral Services for Miss King will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiating minister will be Pastor Julie Riley of Apostolic Ministry Fellowship and special remarks will be given by Janice Duncan. Interment will follow in the Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Tennessee. A visitation for Miss King will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers that took care of Joy over the years. Joy dearly loved each one.

