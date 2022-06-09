Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There weren’t a lot of laughs when President Joe Biden bantered with Jimmy Kimmel during his first in-person appearance on a talk show since taking office.

The host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” expressed frustration about intractable problems in Washington, and advised the president, “I think you need to start yelling at people.”

Biden insisted he’s “never been more optimistic.” Kimmel interjected: “Why are you so optimistic? It makes no sense!”

Biden said he’s pinning his hopes on young people, calling them the “best educated, least prejudiced, most giving generation in American history.”

The show was taped Wednesday in Los Angeles.

