First of many play dates held at local park

JACKSON, Tenn. – There is much more to enjoy with the Jackson-Madison County Library this summer.

Play Date at Malesus

Thursday, families were invited to join in on the first of many trips to parks around the Hub City.

The first play date this year kicked off at the Malesus Park in south Jackson.

“But this year, we decided we are going to around to lots of different parks around town. So I tried to pick a north, south, east and west park to try and make everyone happy,” said Jennifer Kilburn, the children’s librarian.

Playdates are held every odd Thursday at 10 a.m.

The tour has plans to visit Pope Park on Westover Road out west, Pugh Bourne Park on Oakfield Road out north, and Leeper Lane Park out east.

She says the trips to Pugh Bourne and Leaper Lane will be in July.

Organizers hope the children’s play dates will allow them to safely explore different areas in Jackson.

“So I think it’s really important to just get them out, let them meet some new people, and see new places, and learn new things,” said Jennifer Kilburn, the children’s librarian.

The event was made possible through a Summer Literacy Grant from Dollar General.

Funds available were used to purchase supplies and other resources for future play dates to come.

