Former “Bachelor” Bob Guiney shares Father’s Day gift ideas

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday, we spoke with former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestant Bob Guiney who has some hand-selected gift ideas for Father’s Day.

As a “Guys Tell All” panelist on “The Today Show” and a father of two, Guiney has a unique insight as to what dads really want this year.

“I’ve got a three and half year old and an 11 month old myself, and I’m really excited about each of these,” Guiney said. “I think the big thing for me is ease, right? Is convenience and ease, and the ability to relax while doing it. And all of these fit the bill.”

Some items dad is sure to love include the Neato D10 robot vacuum, the LG XBOOM 360 portable speaker, and the Jura Z10 coffemaker.

And Guiney says you can treat your father to delicious Entenmann’s donuts. The brand is also hosting a contest where your dad could win prizes ranging from $50,000 to a year’s supply of donuts.

Click here for more information on these products.

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19.

