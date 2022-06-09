Jackson Sings the Gospel to be held in July
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Sings the Gospel is coming to the Hub City in July.
The three-day festival is coming to the Carl Perkins Civic Center.
The lineup includes:
- Booth Brothers, Greater Vision, Legacy Five, Whisnants on July 13 at 7 p.m.
- “Up Close & Personal” with Legacy Five on July 14 at 1 p.m.
- Hoppers, Gold City, Karen Peck & New River, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Guardians on July 14 at 7 p.m.
- Mark Trammell Quartet & Mylon Hayes Family on July 15 at 1 p.m.
- Triumphant Qt, Brian Free & Assurance, Legacy Five, Josh & Ashley Franks on July 15 at 7 p.m.
- Ivan Parker & Lauren Talley on July 16 at 1 p.m.
- Inspirations, Kingsmen, Perrys, LeFevre Quartet, Tribute Quartet on July 16 at 6 p.m.
General admission to the annual event is $20, while reserved seats are $25.
You can get tickets and learn more by calling (941) 756-6942. Find more info here.