JMCSS approves bid on facility management

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local school leaders held their monthly board meeting Thursday evening.

The Jackson-Madison County Board passed several budget amendments, including the budget for the fiscal year 2023.

One major topic they will focus on before their next meeting is looking for ways to be a competitive school system for their staff.

School leaders also approved a bid from HES Facilities Management to be in charge of the facilities and grounds.

“If you look around and wanted to come into a school and the grounds are not kept, then you would be a little leery about, ‘I want to be a part of that,'” said Doris Black, the Jackson-Madison County School Board legislative liaison. “Also, the inside of the building, it has to be pleasant for students to know that they are cared for. The workers need to have a place that is clean and safe.”

School board leaders are scheduled to meet again next month for their work session.

