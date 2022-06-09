Lane College reaches out to alumni

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college is reaching out for alumni membership.

Lane College hosted a phone-a-thon Thursday night.







Current alumni set up stations and called a list of other alumni in the Jackson area to re-connect and recruit them to become members of the Lane College Alumni Association.

Members say it’s not only about financial support, but it is also moral support and a chance to give back to the next generation.

“We want to hear their needs and once we hear their needs, then we can share our thoughts and our needs. And somewhere along the way, we’ll be able to communicate with each other and get the message we’re trying to put out. There’s still an urgency to educate our people, there’s still an urgency to love one another,” said BJ Godwin, a member of the Lane College Alumni Association.

Godwin also says if this is successful, the association will look into reaching out to other areas.

