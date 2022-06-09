LIVE: Congressional hearings held on Jan. 6 attack

***WARNING — THE HEARINGS MAY INCLUDE TESTIMONY AND VIDEOS THAT MAY INCLUDE GRAPHIC IMAGES AND PROFANITY***

The House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is set to unveil as-yet-unreleased video, audio and a mass of evidence in its prime-time hearing.

Thursday night’s session will also show the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

The panel will warn that the deadly siege put U.S. democracy at risk.

Live testimony is expected from a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and from a documentary filmmaker who recorded the melee.

There will also be recorded accounts of Trump’s aides and family members. The yearlong investigation is intended to stand as a public record for history.

Against this backdrop, the committee will try to speak to a divided America ahead of the fall midterm elections, when voters decide which party controls Congress.

