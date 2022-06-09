Meet new WBBJ anchor Katelyn O’Shaughnesy

Katelyn O’Shaughnessy joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Team in June of 2022 as the morning and midday anchor.

Katelyn was born and raised in Portland, Oregon. She attended Arizona State University, majoring in Broadcast Journalism.

She lived in Los Angeles for 10 years where she was a TV Host and travel tech entrepreneur. Prior to moving to Jackson, Katelyn was the news anchor at KTWO-TV in Wyoming for ABC & FOX News.

In her free time she enjoys traveling, going to see live music, and shopping.

You can contact Katelyn via email at ko’shaughnessy@wbbjtv.com.

You can also follow Katelyn on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.