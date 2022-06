Mugshots : Madison County : 06/08/22 – 06/09/22

Kaitlin Graves Kaitlin Graves: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Carlos Glenn Carlos Glenn: Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

Charles Giles Charles Giles: Violation of probation

Chase Coleraine Chase Coleraine: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Chase Coleraine: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Daryvion Brown Daryvion Brown: Failure to appear



David Kernodle David Kernodle: Failure to appear

Herbert Bates Herbert Bates: Failure to appear

Markis Seals Markis Seals: First degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, vandalism, firearm used in dangerous felony, criminal gang offense Markis Seals: First degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, vandalism, firearm used in dangerous felony, criminal gang offense

Mitchell Harris Mitchell Harris: Criminal trespass

Scotty Rowe Scotty Rowe: Reckless endangerment, contributing to delinquency of a child



Timmy White Timmy White: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Timothy Jetton Timothy Jetton: Public intoxication

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/09/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.