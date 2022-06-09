School system continuing summer learning camps

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students are keeping their minds sharp this summer.

The Jackson-Madison County School System is continuing summer learning camps for a second year.

The camps are funded by a state grant that gives schools the ability to catch up after the pandemic.

“The purpose of the grant was to provide remediation and acceleration for students as a result of the pandemic,” said Tiffany Spight, the Chief Academic Officer for the school system.

There are more than 1,000 students enrolled in camps, and an additional 400 high school students in credit recovery.

The camp day is split into different areas of study, including reading, math, intervention, and one hour to participate in a STREAM activity.

Spight says the district is also offering a new program for freshman students.

With several new options for high school students to choose from, a three day Freshman Academy gives them a chance to plan their schedules ahead of time.

“It is just not the same as getting your high school credits. We are really concerned about their post-secondary careers. Taking time to allow them to schedule those out, getting familiar with those is going to help them with their path,” Spight said.

The academy will be taking place later this summer.

