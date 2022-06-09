Showers & Weak Storm Chances Friday, Extreme Heat on the Way

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for June 9th:

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight, the humidity will stay low and the winds will be calm. Clouds will move back in tomorrow and some early afternoon rain showers and weak storms will return Friday, especially southwest of Jackson. We should be dry and pleasant for most of the weekend. The hottest weather of the year is coming next week though. We will tell you just how hot things are going to get and the latest details on Friday’s storm chances coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight and the winds will stay call for the most part. The humidity will continue to be low as well making for a very pleasant night. Thursday night lows will dip into the upper 50s or low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Another chance for rain showers and storms could return into the day on Friday as another system is expected to impact the area. Some stronger storms will be possible into the afternoon and evening depending on the timing and location of the system. Overall our severe weather threat looks to be quite low, but will we still watch things closely in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center.

The mostly like time for the showers or storms will be in the early afternoon and the best chance for weak storms or rain showers will be areas to the southwest of Jackson. Many area northeast of Madison may miss out on the rain all together.

Highs will only reach the upper 70s on Friday due to the mostly cloudy skies and the winds will vary in direction as the system passes by. Friday night lows will drop down to the low 60s and the showers should clear out just in time for the upcoming weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Things appear to be quieting down for the upcoming weekend across West Tennessee. Temperatures are expected to be near or a few degrees below normal for the start of the weekend due to the late week cold front, but plenty of sunshine can be expected and shower and storm chances look quite low for everyone. Highs might only reach the low to mid 80s on Saturday and mid to upper 80s are expected on Sunday with a chance a few locations could hit 90°. The winds will come out of the northwest on Saturday and shift more out of the southeast on Sunday. Both mornings look to start out in the mid 60s. Much hotter weather looks to be returning just in time for the start of the following work week and many of us will see the hottest weather of the year so far.

NEXT WEEK:

Some of the hottest weather of the season so far is coming for the beginning and middle of next week. Highs will make in into the low to mid 90s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. On top of the heat the humidity will also climb as the week progresses. The heat index will be over 100° at times during the middle of the week and could approach 105° so be sure to take necessary precautions from the heat if you will be spending any significant times outdoors. Overnight lows will fall down to the low to mid 70s each morning.

Some cloud cover will develop each afternoon due to the high moisture content in the afternoon but each day will have several hours of sunshine as well. Rain chances cannot 100% be ruled out, if they do pop up though, they will be of the pop up variety and severe storms seem highly unlikely. The winds will be light and come out of the southwest for the majority of the week as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Meteorological Summer started on June 1st, but the official start of summer will be on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13