TBI: McKenzie home searched for second time

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A home in McKenzie was searched by law enforcement for a second time.

Strayhorn, Herivia

Webb, Michael

The TBI says a home on the 700 block of Walnut Avenue was searched once again on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of Herivia Strayhorn and Michael Webb.

The TBI says the home was searched in May, and led to the arrests of four people.

During Thursday’s search, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside, according to the TBI.

The TBI says the two face charges of possession of schedule VI with the intent to sell and distribute (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two have been booked into the Carroll County Jail.

Find updates on local crime here.