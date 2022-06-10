Crime Stoppers 06-08-22

Jackson Police are now offering a reward for information that will assist in identifying the suspect(s) or suspect vehicle used in Friday’s, May 20th, fatal shooting incident on N. Highland Avenue. If anyone has information, contact the Jackson Police Department by calling 731-425-8400.

Recap:

Jackson Police continue investigating the shooting that occurred on N. Highland Avenue, between Skyline Dr. and N. Parkway, which caused an accident and claimed the life of a young black male. During the investigation, officers located bullet holes in the victims vehicle. Jackson Police are still trying to locate or identify the black sedan that would have been traveling Northbound on N. Highland approaching N. Parkway shortly after the incident. If anybody has any information on any black sedan traveling Northbound at a high rate of speed around the time of this incident, 5:12 P.M., please contact the Jackson Police Department.

Original story:

At approximately 5:12 P.M. today, May 20th, Jackson Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of N. Highland for an accident scene. Responding officers located one vehicle with a deceased subject on the inside. Investigators on the scene attempting to determine the cause of the accident and death. This investigation is ongoing. If anybody has information that would be beneficial, contact the Criminal Investigation Division by calling 731-425-8400.

If anyone has any information on this shooting please call Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477 or use our mobile P3 app.

Remember, you’re always anonymous, we do not want your name, just the information you have to help us solve a crime. Plus, if your tip leads to an arrest, we pay you cash, up to $1000. If you have any information call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App.

Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison Co., TN is a non-profit organization designed to encourage members of our community to assist local law enforcement in the fight against crime, by utilizing an anonymous tip program. If you have any information, call 731-424-8477, use our mobile P3 App, and follow us on Facebook. Special thanks to our sponsor: The Range in Jackson.