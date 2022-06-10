Events this weekend in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re looking for plans this weekend, look no further.

This Saturday, there are plenty of events and activities to get out and enjoy this summer heat in West Tennessee.

If you’re looking for loud music, loud cars and good food, head to downtown Selmer for the the annual Rockabilly Highway Revival. The live music festival attracts thousands to historic downtown Selmer, and all the fun starts at 8 a.m.

If you would rather fish then listen to music, the Youth Fishing Rodeo at Muse Park is this Saturday. To participate, register your kids at 8 a.m. Fishing will be from 9 a.m. to 11 with trophies and prizes awarded after.

Saturday morning, get out your remote control aircrafts for the West TN RC Flyers Summer Fun Fly! The two-day event is located at 205 R. Deloach Road in Jackson. Dry camping is welcomed all weekend. Multiple power outlets will be available in the pits for battery charging and the landing fee cover is $20.

The Jackson-Madison County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting their 16th Annual Field of Flags display on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. 176 flags are flown at Triangle Park in downtown Jackson in honor of the Revolutionary War Ancestors of Jackson and Madison County. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 995 Honor Guard will present and retire the colors, and play Taps to end the dedication ceremony. The names of all Revolutionary War patriots honored by flags on the field will be read.

You can also head to downtown Huntington for their Bicentennial celebration. The event is from Saturday at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, games for kids, dress up contests, a mock trial and plenty of historic tours!

Lastly, if you’re looking to give back this weekend and eat some good food, Elks Lodge 192 is hosting their Spring Cookout benefiting The Salvation Army. The menu includes grilled salmon, baby back ribs, baked potatoes and more. The cookout starts at 5 p.m. and is located at 28 Executive Drive in Jackson. It is $20 a plate and you can purchase a ticket or pre-order at (985) 974-5432 or (731) 217-2576.

