Ford Takeover event brings car show to Henderson, Jackson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Ford Takeover is back and bigger than ever!

The event took place in Henderson Friday, open to any Ford powered vehicle.

Today’s events included a massive cruise, Dyno shootout, and a meet & greet.

Saturdays event will take place at Jackson Dragway, with drag racing, a swap meet, car show, and manufacturer midway.

“People love car events, there’s not enough of them, and my goal with doing this was to eliminate all of the trophies and the judging and the classes that you see at most races and car shows and just make it more fun like a cars and coffee type of thing, where people can just have a chill atmosphere, hang out with their friends, see cool cars and have a good time,” said Foxcast Media Owner Caleb Richards.

To find out more about the event, click here.

For more news in the Chester County area, click here.