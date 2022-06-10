Ford takes over the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Car lovers, start your engines.

The annual ‘Ford Takeover Meet and Greet’ is bringing Ford lovers together.

Friday evening, many different Ford model owners were showing off their engines.

Organizers say this event helps make the community feel back to normal.

“Trying to get back to that normalcy again and I think people were dying to get back out and enjoy life again. Sick of being cooped up and summer just popped off. It’s just nice to be out and get some sun and have a good time again,” said Caleb Richards, Owner of Foxcast Media.

Day two of the ‘Ford Takeover’ continues Saturday at the Jackson Dragway in Beech Bluff.