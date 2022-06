JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee, get ready for some rock ‘n’ roll.

The ‘School of Rock’ cast is rehearsing for their upcoming shows at ‘The Ned’ this month.

The shows will be June 16 through 18 and the 24 through 26 starting at 7 p.m.

“Rock n roll, fun, excitement, the best time of your life,” said Will Crow, Lead Actor for The School of Rock.

If you would like to purchase tickets for any of the shows, click here.