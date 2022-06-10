McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Jurassic World: Dominion

The latest installment of McCaig’s Movie Mayhem takes a look at the long-awaited conclusion to the Jurassic Park franchise, which roars onto big screens this weekend!

Jurassic World: Dominion sees characters from across all Jurassic films team up as dinosaurs now roam free on the mainland.

The film faced major delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is it worth the wait? Check out the video above to find out now.

Click here for all episodes of McCaig’s Movie Mayhem.

For more local news, click here.