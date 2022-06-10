Mugshots : Madison County : 06/09/22 – 06/10/22 June 10, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Tiara Rogers Tiara Rogers: Failure to appear Estella Justice Estella Justice: Violation of probation Courtney Smith Courtney Smith: Failure to appear Da’mon Lawrence Da'mon Lawrence: Shoplifting/theft of property, possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Da'mon Lawrence: Shoplifting/theft of property, possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption Daniel Buck Daniel Buck: Violation of probation Derrion Foster Derrion Foster: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving while unlicensed Derrion Foster: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption Malcolm Fuller Malcolm Fuller: Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear, violation of probation Marvin Eliis Marvin Eliis: Violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/10/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin