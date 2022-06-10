Nice Weekend on the Way, Major Heat Next Week!

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for June 10th:

The showers and storms missed most of us here in West Tennessee today and might not return for several days. The clouds will break up tonight and highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday and 90s on Sunday. The heat index will climb above 100° from Sunday through Friday next week. We will break your weekend forecast down for you hour by hour and let you know just how HOT things are going to get next week, coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mostly clear tonight and the winds will be calm for most of the night as well. Friday night lows will drop down to the mid 60s and the clouds should begin to move out just in time for the upcoming weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Things appear to be quieting down for the upcoming weekend across West Tennessee. Temperatures are expected to be near or a few degrees below normal for the start of the weekend due to the late week cold front, but plenty of sunshine can be expected and shower and storm chances look quite low for everyone. Highs might only reach the low to mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s to low 90s are expected on Sunday with a chance a few locations could hit the mid 90s. The heat index is forecast to reach the triple digits Sunday afternoon and evening.

The winds will come out of the west on Saturday and shift more out of the southeast on Sunday. Both mornings look to start out in the mid to upper 60s. Much hotter weather looks to be returning just in time for the start of the following work week and many of us will see the hottest weather of the year so far.

NEXT WEEK:

Some of the hottest weather of the season so far is coming for the beginning and middle of next week. Highs will make in into the low to mid 90s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. On top of the heat the humidity will also climb as the week progresses. The heat index will be over 100° at times during the middle of the week and could approach 105° so be sure to take necessary precautions from the heat if you will be spending any significant times outdoors. Overnight lows will fall down to the low to mid 70s each morning.

Some cloud cover will develop each afternoon due to the high moisture content in the afternoon but each day will have several hours of sunshine as well. Rain chances cannot 100% be ruled out, if they do pop up though, they will be of the pop up variety and severe storms seem highly unlikely. The winds will be light and come out of the southwest for the majority of the week as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Meteorological Summer started on June 1st, but the official start of summer will be on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13