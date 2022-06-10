Police: Tennessee deputy fatally shoots armed man

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who advanced toward the deputy with a gun raised, authorities said.

The Carter County deputy responded Friday morning to a report of an armed man threatening residents in an area of Elizabethton, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. The two encountered each other and the man reportedly raised his gun and advanced on the deputy, who fired shots that struck the man, the statement said.

The subject was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was not injured.

No other information was immediately released.

Bureau agents are collecting evidence and conducting interviews to independently determine the events that led to the shooting.

