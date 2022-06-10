Residents react to bills aiming to increase firearm restrictions

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the recent shootings occurring across the country, the House passed two bills Wednesday that would increase firearm restrictions in the U.S.

Included in the bills is raising the legal age to buy some semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, and banning the sale of large-capacity gun magazines.

Cynthia Pipkin says she agrees on increasing the age limit.

“I feel that we have more than enough restrictions, except that I think that right at this moment, the age limit for that AK-47 should rise,” Pipkin said.

Pipkin says that is because she thinks the responsibility is too much.

“At 18 years old, I knew what my mindset was and I was not ready for an AK-47,” said Pipkin. “We have got to stop and think once again that everybody is not ready, everybody does not have that mindset.”

Michael Jenkins says those who hunt shouldn’t have to wait to turn 21, but agrees on raising the age limit on large caliber weapons.

“The laws that are on the books should be enforced,” Jenkins said. “18, you should be able to get a shotgun or hunting rifle, 21 you get a pistol, and 25 get an automatic weapon.”

And he says the guns are not the full cause of the issues the country face today — but mental health is a big contributing factor.

“It is mental health, it is not the weapon. It is the human that pulls the trigger,” said Jenkins. “It is not the weapon that shoots people.”

Tommy Springfield Sr. also agrees that 25 is the best age to legally buy a semi-automatic weapon, and a mental evaluation should be performed.

“At 21, they are still not developed, mentally, fully developed,” Springfield said. “Some of them are okay, some of them are not. Just to be able to walk up to a counter and show your driver’s license and say, ‘I want to buy this weapon.’ You don’t know what they want to do with it.”

Pipkin says these restrictions won’t stop shootings completely, but it might slow them down.

“There are always going to be illegal weapons coming in, but as far as somebody going in two hours before they decide they are going to kill somebody and purchase a weapon, there ought to be a time limit in there somewhere,” Pipkin said.

The gun safety legislation will now be heading to the senate to be voted on.

