Craft session for Grownups at JMC Library

JACKSON, Tenn. — Crafts session offered for grown ups.

The Jackson-Madison County Library doesn’t want to leave out those who are young at heart. The library will be offering ‘Crafts for Grownups’ on Mondays at 11:00 a.m. at the main library.

The events will be an opportunity for adults to join Adult Services Manager, Shayne Plunk, for an hour of fun doing crafts, listening to podcasts, and having time to unwind.

The library staff will have all kinds of supplies on hand for the craft sessions including watercolors, writing tools, and sculpting supplies.

While the event is geared towards adults, teens are also welcome.

The main library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in Downtown Jackson.

For more information, call the library at (731) 425-8600, visit the website at jmclibrary.org or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JMCLibrary.