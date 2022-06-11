Hub City kids enjoy fun event at Muse Park

JACKSON, Tenn. –Families come together with the help of fish.

The Youth Fishing Rodeo is being hosted across the state as a way to introduce young kids to fishing.







fish rodeo6

Kids are able to fish without a fishing license in state waters.

At the Muse Park pond, they received trophies, goodies bags and they would also get an opportunity to win a bike.

“It’s giving kids more of an advantage than what we had, that’s why I like to come here. It’s something that I’ve never done, so it’s an experience for them,” said Aaron Roberts, Jackson resident.

To see where other fishing rodeos will be, visit the ‘Seen on 7’ section on our website.