Oppressively Hot and Humid This Coming Week

Weather Update – Saturday, June 11, 2022 – 7:00 AM

TODAY:

We’re continuing on our warming trend this morning but overall, today looks pleasant compared to next week. A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning until 9AM, with more stubborn clouds remaining as well. Temperatures will continue rising into the mid to upper 80’s. Partly to mostly sunny skies should bring plenty of sunshine with a little humidity. Overnight, lows are expected to fall into the 70’s with partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

More heat and humidity will continue on Sunday with highs expected in the lower 90’s but feels like temperatures in the hundreds. We’ll be watching for heat advisories going into the week but nothing has been issued as of now. Sunshine will be present with partly to mostly sunny skies and a light breeze. Humidity will be a little overbearing at times so be aware of that if you have any outdoor activities planned. Remember to keep an extra eye on children, as they typically have a harder time expressing signs of heat illness. Keep water and shade nearby if any outdoor activities are planned this week. Overnight, lows drop back into the 70’s with partly cloudy skies returning.

THIS WEEK:

Heat and humidity will be present this week. Watch your body for signs of heat illness and your pets as well. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them. On Monday, a warm front may be passing, bringing highs in the 90’s but heat index values could be between 100 and 110. A little sunshine may remain as well during the afternoon.

Lows drop back into the upper 70’s but return to the mid 90’s on Tuesday, Similar conditions remain with a little sunshine and lots of humidity. Lows drop into the mid 70’s with partly clear skies.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy and hot with highs in the mid 90’s. A low chance of showers is possible but looks unlikely at the moment. Similar conditions are ahead Thursday with highs in the mid 90’s, a little sunshine, and a low chance of showers. By Friday, a cold front is expected to pass but it may focus more on combating the humidity than the heat. Data is showing the 80’s and 90’s may continue into next week as well. While it may remain mostly dry this week, we’ll be watching for chances of heat driven pop-up storms as well. Overall, be wary of the heat this week.

