Heat Advisory Begins Our Work Week on Monday

Weather Update – Saturday, June 11, 2022 – 7:00 AM

TODAY:

More heat and humidity will continued today with highs lower 90’s but feels like temperatures in the hundreds. A heat advisory was in effect from 11AM until 8PM and will continue tomorrow as well. Sunshine will be present with partly to mostly sunny skies and a light breeze. Humidity will be a little overbearing at times so be aware of that if you have any outdoor activities planned. Remember to keep an extra eye on children, as they typically have a harder time expressing signs of heat illness. Keep water and shade nearby if any outdoor activities are planned this week. We’ll be watching for a few heat driven pop-up thunderstorms today with a marginal risk of severe weather. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and small hail is possible with any storms that appear. They’ll taper off overnight with lows back into the 70’s with partly cloudy skies returning.

THIS WEEK:

Heat and humidity will be present this week. Watch your body for signs of heat illness and your pets as well. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them. On Monday, a warm front may be passing, bringing highs in the 90’s but heat index values could be between 100 and 110. A little sunshine may remain as well during the afternoon.

Lows drop back into the upper 70’s but return to the mid 90’s on Tuesday, Similar conditions remain with a little sunshine and lots of humidity. Lows drop into the mid 70’s with partly clear skies.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy and hot with highs in the mid 90’s. Similar conditions are ahead Thursday with highs in the mid 90’s, a little sunshine. By Friday, a cold front is expected to pass but it may focus more on combating the humidity than the heat. Data is showing the 80’s and 90’s may continue into next week as well. While it may remain mostly dry this week, we’ll be watching for chances of heat driven pop-up storms as well. Overall, be wary of the heat this week.

