Lightning prompts fire department call

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Jackson Fire Department responds to a rare call in the Hub city.

The fire department chief says earlier this afternoon a lightning bolt struck a garage in East Jackson.





lightning

The home owner, who did not want to be on camera, says he was watching the Vols play against Notre Dame when he heard a loud boom.

He and his neighbors checked out what happened and when he saw the smoke from his garage, he called the fire department.

The Jackson fire chief says there are no reports of any injuries.