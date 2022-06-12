One local club’s summer event takes flight

JACKSON, Tenn. –Is it a bird or is it a plane? One local club holds their summer event.

“It’s just a community event for everybody and brings all the RC enthusiast together, it’s what we’re here for,” said Chris Lay, president of the West Tennessee R/C Flyers.

The West Tennessee R/C Flyers held it’s Summer Fun Fly to showcase their different aircraft.



“You’ll see anywhere from scale, to war birds, to the aerobatic stuff, like we fly here, that we’re going to do today,” Lay said.

Lay says the runway is large enough for many planes.

“We can hold roughly, I think 70 palettes on the flat-line here, so we have a large area. So we just try to bring everybody here, so it’s a controlled environment,” Lay said.

He says the club is willing to help anyone learn more about R/C flying.

“From the beginner stages of learning how to fly, all the way to aircraft like we fly, that can range from your beginner aircraft, that can range from 300 bucks to get going and you got stuff like what we fly out here today, anywhere from 5 to 8 thousand dollars to fly. So it just depends on what you want to do, but everybody here is always willing to lend a helping hand, get you up in the air, get you taught, get you licensed, have fun,” Lay said.

He also says flying a remote controlled bird is exciting and you never know what to expect.

“Your beginner stages, yes it’s an adrenaline rush but when you get into stuff like we fly here, we just pretty much fly to put on a show. You never know, we could put one of these 5 thousand dollar aircraft into the ground tomorrow, it’s just a chance we take but we do it for the excitement,” Lay said.

To find out more information about the West Tennessee R/C Flyers, visit the ‘Seen on 7’ section of our website.