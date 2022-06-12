Organizations join together for flag ceremony

ALAMO, Tenn. –Boy Scout Troop 53 along with Trails Life USA TN-412 and the American Legion conducted a flag ceremony at court square in Alamo.

Trail Life member, Cash Buckingham, said that it is important to respect the flag and the military members who served under the flag by disposing of it properly.







Troop 53 Scout Master, Greg Emison said that he is honored to assist the community in retiring their old flags.

The ceremony opened with a presentation of the flag and the reading of “I am your flag.”

During the ceremony veterans retired the stars and the rest of the community retired the stripes.

After the ceremony the community held a moment of silence.