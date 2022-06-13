2022 Bonnaroo expected to bring in thousands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s very own Bonnaroo Festival is expected to bring in thousands once again.

The event, which has brought together a variety of music talent since 2002, will be from June 16 to June 19.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and others will be helping festival-goers get in out safely.

“TDOT has once again coordinated with our partners to ensure safe, efficient travel during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival,” says TDOT Interim Commissioner Joe Galbato. “The main objective is to keep through traffic moving smoothly on I-24 while getting festivalgoers safely into and out of the Bonnaroo site. Because of advance planning, we feel certain that we can successfully minimize traffic delays throughout the weekend.”

Gates officially open at at 8 p.m. on June 15.

You can stay up-to-date with the festival on Facebook.