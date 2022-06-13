Heat Wave Continues this Week Across West TN.

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for June 13th:

The temperature is in the mid 90s but it feels closer to 110° this afternoon because of the dew point, which is into the upper 70s. It typically doesn’t get anymore humid then it is today here in West Tennessee and this might end up being the hottest day of the year as an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued.

This could be a bad sign though for the upcoming summer considering the official start of Summer is still 8 days away. We will have the latest information on the heat and more on the slight cool down coming for the weekend, right here.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

Be cautious this week if you are going to be spending anymore than about 15-30 mins outside this week at a time. Here are a few tips to keep yourself safe when dealing with a feels like temperature near 110°.

Your vehicle can become an oven in a very short period of time. Never leave a child or pet unattended in your vehicle. Look before you lock!

It is important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, here are a few differences.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain clear tonight and the winds will be a bit breezy at times and come out of the southwest. The humidity will remain very high allowing overnight lows to only fall down into the mid 70s. Rain showers are not expected for anyone tonight.

TUESDAY:

Skies will remain mostly sunny and rain chances are not expected on Tuesday. The winds will be light and come out of the southwest. The temperature will continue to be very high across West Tennessee on Tuesday and a heat advisory will remain in effect. There will NOT be an excessive heat advisory because the dew point will be a bit lower on Tuesday keeping the feels like temperature to around 105° and NOT 110°. It still will remain hot though and Tuesday night lows will again drop into the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Another HOT day is in store for West Tennessee on Wednesday. Southwest winds will keep the high temperatures in the mid 90s again and the humidity will make it feel into the mid 100s again in the afternoon and evening. A heat advisory will likely continue on Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the majority of the day but a few more clouds may move back in late in the evening and a few pop up showers cannot be ruled out late in the day or on Wednesday night. Chances sit around 20% Wednesday night and lows will fall in the low to mid 70s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Although chances remain low, the pop up shower or weak storm chance will return on Thursday. The winds will begin to shift more out of the west as the next system gets a little closer. We are still not expecting much of a break from the heat on Thursday with highs reaching into the mid 90s again. Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times and the overnight lows will again only dip down into the low to mid 70s. Chances for a pop up shower currently sit around 20%.

FRIDAY:

A weak front will pass sometime during the day on Friday bringing some well needed relief from the heat. A couple isolated showers could again pop up, but most of us will not see them. Highs will Friday will reach the low to mid 90s still, depending on the timing of the front. The winds will start to come out of the northwest after the front passes and this will also allow the humidity to decrease some Friday night too. This could allow temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 60s for both Friday and Saturday nights. A slight cool down is on the way for the weekend but highs will still hang around the mid to upper 80s both days.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and some mid 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Meteorological Summer started on June 1st, but the official start of summer will be on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

