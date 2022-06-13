Hiram “Trae” Ellsworth Soulé III

Hiram “Trae” Ellsworth Soulé III was born January 20, 1933 and passed away peacefully in his home in Germantown, Tennessee on June 9, 2022 at the age of 89.

Trae graduated from Tech High School in Memphis, Tennessee in 1952 where he was a member of the decathlon and football teams. After graduating, he served in the Navy and attended the University of Memphis. He retired from a 25 year career in law enforcement from the City of Memphis and he later retired from a 15 year career as an investigator from the Shelby County Attorney General’s office in 2000. He owned and operated the Swinging Bridge Trout Dock in Heber Springs, Arkansas for several years in the 1970-80’s. He traveled the world including Thailand, China and Europe. Trae lived a very full and active life and was always up for an adventure. He had many hobbies throughout the years including fishing, camping, hunting, golf, tennis, motorcycling, dirt biking, scuba diving, roller blading, snow skiing, water skiing, weight lifting, art and square dancing.

Trae is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Helen Blake Soulé; 3 sons, Hiram “Sonny” Ellsworth Soulé IV (Andrea), Jon Blake Soulé (Marianne), and Kurt Lee Soulé; 4 grandsons, Hiram “Hunter” Ellsworth Soulé V (Shelby), Jordan Andrew Chiozza Soulé (Brittany), David Blake Lozov Soulé, and Daniel Weston Lozov Soule; 2 great grandchildren, Hiram “Eli” Ellsworth Soulé VI and Zoey Suzanne Soulé; daughter-in-law, Shyrley Szybun Lozov Soulé; 2 sisters, Catherine Soulé Crouch and Carol Nell Soulé Taran; his loving pet and companion, Wookie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding Trae in death were his parents, Hiram Ellsworth Soulé, Jr. and Catherine P. Soulé.

Trae will be buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee on June 15, 2022. A private family memorial will be held in the cemetery chapel.

Super active until the end, Trae’s zest for life will truly be missed.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook