Jackson Police gifted brand new vehicle

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local law enforcement agency is getting brand new equipment.







Robinson Toyota donated a 2022 4Runner SUV to the Jackson Police Department on Monday.

The general manager says he found out JPD wanted to replace their vehicles since some are reaching high mileage, but one issue they faced was the delay in the supply chain.

He says this is their way to help local police.

“So the reason behind this is: One, the police department are our first responders, our first line of defense. They keep our community safe, and we know that at Robinson Toyota, and so we back the blue,” said Joseph Robinson, the General Manager of Robinson Toyota. “They make sure that we have a safe community to live in, and we wanted to show our appreciation for them.”

The SUV will be modified to be a part of the K-9 team.

“The reason for donating the 4Runner is they are going to equip it to become a K-9 unit. At Robinson Toyota, we love animals. We actually have our own rescue mascot here at Robinson Toyota, Josie, who is our dog,” Robinson said.

Find more local news here.