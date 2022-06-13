James L Patrick, age 80, passed away at his home on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was born August 12, 1941, in Covington, TN, son of Minnie Jones Patrick and John L Patrick.

Mr. Patrick was a graduate of Byars-Hall High School, Class of 1959, and University of Tennessee at Martin, TN, Class of 1963.

After graduation, Mr. Patrick started a long career with International Harvester Company, later merged to Case IH. Retiring from Case IH in 2005 after 41 years, he held many positions in the farming equipment sales division.

In his retirement years, James L enjoyed “puttering around” outside, keeping visitors busy with yard work or tinkering with machinery in the garage, traveling with Betty in their camper, spending time with family and friends and just enjoying life. He had a deep passion for bluegrass music, playing the mandolin, working on old cars, and attending car shows.

Mr. Patrick was an active member of the First Baptist Church-Somerville, serving as deacon and Sunday school teacher. His priority after loving and serving Jesus Christ was to selflessly love and serve his wife, family, and community.

James L is survived by his wife, Betty Faught Patrick, three sons, Jim Patrick (Lorraine) of Cary, NC, Bryan Patrick (Leslie) of Conway, AR and Brad Patrick (Nicci) of Oakland, TN, along with eight grandchildren, Ashley Salter (Kayle) of Vass, NC, Aryn Denette (Russell) of Conway, AR, Michael Patrick of Cary, NC, Luke Patrick (Amelia) of Boulder, CO, Skyler Patrick of Raleigh, NC, Cooper Patrick (Lexie) of Memphis, TN, Tori Patrick of Oakland, TN and Becca Patrick of Oakland, TN and two great-grandchildren, Fox Denette of Conway, AR and Anniston Salter of Vass, NC. James L was known to grandchildren and great-grandchildren as “Grandad”.

Services for Mr. Patrick will be held at 2:30 P.M. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at First Baptist Church-Somerville with Brother Stephen White officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. Interment will follow in the Walton Cemetery of Covington, Tennessee.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Tim Patrick, Eli Patrick, Tim Baker, Chad Stewart, Leslie Stewart and Brent Waldman.

To honor the life of James L Patrick, memorials and flowers may be sent to First Baptist Church-Somerville, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.