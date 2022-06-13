Keith Christopher Walker, age 46, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Mindy Walker, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Keith was born February 10, 1976 in Memphis. He was employed at Fisher & Arnold Engineering as a surveyor for over 26 years and was married October 7, 2000 to Mindy Bailey Walker. Keith was a very quiet person with a big heart. When he would join in a conversation, he would always have an epic comment that was worthy of paying attention. He was a great friend to all and very giving. He would drop anything he was doing in order to help someone. Keith enjoyed riding dirt bikes, motocross, hunting for deer with his son, Bryson and riding his side-by-side with his daughter, Kate and their dog, Piper.

Keith is survived by his wife of almost 22 years, Mindy Walker of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Katelyn Walker; his son, Bryson Walker; his mother, Debbi Schweizer (Larry) of Oakland, TN; two sisters, Melissa Bishop (Ryan) of Germantown, TN and Kathryn Holland (James) of Bartlett, TN; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Walker and his brother, Brian Walker.

A visitation for Keith will be from 2 to 4 P.M. Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be held at 4 P.M. Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Doug Barcroft of Hickory Withe Presbyterian Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Bryson Walker, Jacobson Bailey, Cameron Leen, Chris Leen, Mike Leen, Blake Hix, Clint Scott, Josh Will and John Thomas.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.