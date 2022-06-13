Ruth Elizabeth Futrell Yancy Redmon
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Ruth Elizabeth Futrell Yancy Redmon, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|85
|Place of Death:
|Ruth passed peacefully, surrounded by her daughters at her home.
|Date of Death:
|Friday, June 10, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Ruth’s family and close friends visited with her during her final weeks and per her request, her body is to be cremated and a private family celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
|Date/Place of Birth:
|April 3, 1937, in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
|C.O. Futrell and Elizabeth Cole Futrell, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Jerald Redmon, Peoria, Illinois
Formerly married to the Rev. Charles L. Yancy, preceded
|Daughters: City/State
|Cheryl Beech, Paris, Tennessee
Rachel (Les) Bishop, Bartlett, Tennessee
Carol Elizabeth “Beth” Pafford, Paris, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Lucille Long, Marjorie Doherty, and Anne Jackson, all preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|C.O. Futrell, Jr., preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Five
|Great-grandchildren:
|Five
|Other Relatives:
|She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
|Personal Information:
|Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church. She loved her years when she sang with the David Johnson Chorus. Ruth was known to be an encourager and uplifting to all she came in contact with.