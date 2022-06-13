Ruth Elizabeth Futrell Yancy Redmon

Name: City & State Redmon Ruth PicRuth Elizabeth Futrell Yancy Redmon, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 85
Place of Death: Ruth passed peacefully, surrounded by her daughters at her home.
Date of Death: Friday, June 10, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: Ruth’s family and close friends visited with her during her final weeks and per her request, her body is to be cremated and a private family celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Date/Place of Birth: April 3, 1937, in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names: C.O. Futrell and Elizabeth Cole Futrell, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Jerald Redmon, Peoria, Illinois

Formerly married to the Rev. Charles L. Yancy, preceded
Daughters: City/State Cheryl Beech, Paris, Tennessee

Rachel (Les) Bishop, Bartlett, Tennessee

Carol Elizabeth “Beth” Pafford, Paris, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Lucille Long, Marjorie Doherty, and Anne Jackson, all preceded
Brothers: City/State C.O. Futrell, Jr., preceded
Grandchildren: Five
Great-grandchildren: Five
Other Relatives: She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Personal Information: Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church. She loved her years when she sang with the David Johnson Chorus. Ruth was known to be an encourager and uplifting to all she came in contact with.

 

