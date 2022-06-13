Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Ruth Elizabeth Futrell Yancy Redmon, Paris, Tennessee

Age: 85

Place of Death: Ruth passed peacefully, surrounded by her daughters at her home.

Date of Death: Friday, June 10, 2022

Funeral Time/Day: Ruth’s family and close friends visited with her during her final weeks and per her request, her body is to be cremated and a private family celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Date/Place of Birth: April 3, 1937, in Paris, Tennessee

Pallbearers:

Both Parents Names: C.O. Futrell and Elizabeth Cole Futrell, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage Jerald Redmon, Peoria, Illinois Formerly married to the Rev. Charles L. Yancy, preceded

Daughters: City/State Cheryl Beech, Paris, Tennessee Rachel (Les) Bishop, Bartlett, Tennessee Carol Elizabeth “Beth” Pafford, Paris, Tennessee

Sisters: City/State Lucille Long, Marjorie Doherty, and Anne Jackson, all preceded

Brothers: City/State C.O. Futrell, Jr., preceded

Grandchildren: Five

Great-grandchildren: Five

Other Relatives: She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and other family members.