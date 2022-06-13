Shepard’s Table to serve meals June 21, 28

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Shepard’s Table says it is heading indoors for the month of June.

The news release says they will be serving meals on June 21 and June 28 at the original location of First Presbyterian Church in Huntingdon.

The first meal of the month will be fried chicken, potato salad and green beans, and the last will be spaghetti.

The Shepard’s Table says all are welcome to stop by for a meal, and a drive-thru option will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Meals are free and the church can be found at 19835 East Main Street.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, call (731) 415-9199 and or email fpcshepherdstable@gmail.com.

Find more news out of Carroll County here.