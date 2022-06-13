Sibyl Routon Ries
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Sibyl Routon Ries, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|66
|Place of Death:
|Jackson Madison County General Hospital
|Date of Death:
|Wednesday, June 8, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 12, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|Graveside at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with burial to follow.
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Bro. Randy Stephens
|Date/Place of Birth:
|October 6, 1955 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Family and friends
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Norman Richard Routon and ViAnne Hudson Routon, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Michael Ries survives in Paris, Tennessee; married: October 19, 1999
|Daughters: City/State
|Misty Deal, Littleton, Colorado
|Sons: City/State
|Matt (Kris) Mullins, Centennial, Colorado
|Grandchildren:
|Sean Hammett and MariJayne Deal
|Sisters: City/State
|Lynn Routon, Lake Helen, Florida
Michelle McGeeney, Yukon, Oklahoma
|Other Relatives:
|She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and other family members.
|Personal Information:
|Mrs. Ries was a Catholic by faith. She was an amazing baker and a wonderful cook. Sibyl was known as a people person who took care of many people. She was a loving wife and mother who dearly loved her family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to:
National Hemophilia Foundation, Catholic Charities or the American Cancer Society.