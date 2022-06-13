Sibyl Routon Ries

Name: City & State Ries Sibyl PhotoSibyl Routon Ries, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 66
Place of Death: Jackson Madison County General Hospital
Date of Death: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 12, 2022
Place of Funeral: Graveside at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with burial to follow.
Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Randy Stephens
Date/Place of Birth: October 6, 1955 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Family and friends
 Norman Richard Routon and ViAnne Hudson Routon, both preceded
 Michael Ries survives in Paris, Tennessee; married: October 19, 1999
Daughters: City/State Misty Deal, Littleton, Colorado
Sons: City/State Matt (Kris) Mullins, Centennial, Colorado
Grandchildren: Sean Hammett and MariJayne Deal
Sisters: City/State Lynn Routon, Lake Helen, Florida

Michelle McGeeney, Yukon, Oklahoma
Other Relatives: She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and other family members.
Personal Information: Mrs. Ries was a Catholic by faith. She was an amazing baker and a wonderful cook. Sibyl was known as a people person who took care of many people.  She was a loving wife and mother who dearly loved her family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to:

National Hemophilia Foundation, Catholic Charities or the American Cancer Society.

 

