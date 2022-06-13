Ways to decrease energy bill

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many things are increasing now days, from inflation to the temperatures. Maybe even your energy bills.

Utility companies that support your electricity and water usually have an uptick in the summer months due to increased usage. And along with increased usage, the price may increase as well.

When you add in this week’s heat and humidity, your A/C may be running extra to keep your home cool.

“Prices fluctuate with the economy, with fuel. The price we pay for electricity from TVA has a fuel component in it. So this time of year when they are running more natural gas, the price of energy does go up,” said Monte Cooper, Senior Vice President of the Jackson Energy Authority.

There are a few things you can do to keep your bill as low as possible including changing air filters when needed, clearing any objects around your condensing unit, and boosting your thermostat by a few degrees.

Running a fan inside a room can make it feel a few degrees cooler, and also, lowering your blinds can keep the sun and extra heat out.

For decreased water usage, you can water plants and yards at the end of the day to decrease the amount of water being evaporated in the hot afternoons.

