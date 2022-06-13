Weight care expert explains why fad diets fail, talks new weight loss app

JACKSON, Tenn. — Obesity continues to be a major issue in the U.S., and data shows around 40% of Americans experience it.

While polls suggest a majority of people have tried at least one weight loss strategy, Dr. Rekha Kumar, an expert on obesity medicine, has some insight as to why they are not always successful.

“Fad diets often are not rooted in science and they can promise unrealistic expectations of weight loss in short periods of time, and sometimes people may initially lose weight, but they’re often a setup for rebound weight gain because they may not be sustainable,” Dr. Kumar said.

Dr. Kumar is the Chief Medical Officer of Found, a digital health platform that incorporates personalized medicine with health coaching and engagement in a member community.

Participants take an initial assessment that determines whether they take a “wellness path” or a “medication path.” From there, they are paired with experts who work with them one-on-one to develop a personal strategy for weight loss based on their own biological factors.

The app’s community feature also allows participants to connect with other users to share goals and gain support.

