28th Hot Rod Tour revs through West Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The world’s largest traveling car show zoomed into West Tennessee.

The 28th Hot Rod Tour made its way from Memphis into Henderson County on Tuesday.

On day two of the hot rod tour, fans could see hundreds of cars and trucks of all types participating in the exploration of the heartland’s south.

In honor of Flag Day, spectators set up camps and waived flags to welcome the show. The group is headed to the Nashville Superspeedway.

Those going on the tour say it has its moments.

“It is a lot of fun, a lot of stress. I think we just broke our motor, so it is always something,” said tour participant James Taylor.

From there, the tour will continue its journey through Alabama and Florida, ending in Georgia by June 17.

Any and all types of cars and trucks are encouraged to participate. Pre-registration is required before your first location arrival.

The official route can be found here. You can learn more about registering here.

