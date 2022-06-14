6 local nonprofits receive grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — A non-profit has awarded six organizations with impact grants.















The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation began awarding Community Impact Grants in 2016, awarding over $205,000 since inception.

Organizations being awarded are:

All Saints Immigration Services – To fund the transition of a part-time assistant to a full-time legal representative role allowing the organization to serve more clients

Habitat for Humanity – To fund home repair projects for low-income senior home owners

Regional Inter-Faith Association – To fund Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) fresh produce boxes to be distributed through Jackson Housing Authority to low-income senior adults

Jackson Arts Council – To fund the Jackson Art Box project to provide an art therapy outlet to students in the Jackson-Madison County School System

Jonah Affordable Housing — To fund assistance for low-income to moderate-income tenants to obtain affordable housing and retain housing during hardships

Scarlet Rope Project — To fund trauma therapy for victims of sex trafficking

Previous organizations funded have been in the arts, education, youth programs, and more.

This year, the grants focused on projects and initiatives that benefit the health and well-being of residents of Madison County.

The foundation will award a total of $55,000 at this year’s event.

“So this is our opportunity to grant money to organizations that are actually doing the work to make a change in the community,” said Rebecca Creasy, the Community Outreach Associate of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

The grants will be open again for businesses.

“The Foundation grants these awards every year, and so about February, we’ll open them up for applications for organizations to apply, and then we make the decision in June,” Creasy said.

The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation was established in 1985 to strengthen the health and well-being of our region by serving as a catalyst for positive changes in healthcare, education, the arts, and other causes.

Find more local news here.