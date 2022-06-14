Celebration held for Flag Day in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three cheers for the red, white and blue!

The City of Jackson, Keep Jackson, TN Beautiful, American Legion #12 and more came together at Liberty Gardens to celebrate Flag Day.

The program included posting of the colors by VA Honor Guard, Pledge of Allegiance, national anthem, and presentation from Daughters of the American Revolution.

And speakers included Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris, and state Senator Ed Jackson.

Leaders say it’s very important to continue to hold events like this one.

“We need to keep the importance of the American flag. We need to keep it out there in the forefront and make sure people know that a lot of people died fighting for this flag,” said Hugh Culver, Commander of American Legion Post #12.

