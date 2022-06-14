Mugshots : Madison County : 06/13/22 – 06/14/22

Jeremy Radley Jeremy Radley: Possession of stolen property

Chandra Mullins Chandra Mullins: Simple domestic assault

Demarcus Macon Demarcus Macon: Violation of probation

Donald Duckworth Donald Duckworth: Schedule II drug violations, attempted murder

Edda Hunter Edda Hunter: Driving under the influence



Jarrett Ingersoll Jarrett Ingersoll: Violation of probation

Jason Thomas Jason Thomas: Violation of parole

Jonathan Elkins Jonathan Elkins: Driving under the influence, open container law

Joseph Clayton Joseph Clayton: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

Katie Simon Katie Simon: Failure to appear



Lloyd Springfield Lloyd Springfield: Violation of order of protection

Matthew Rinks Matthew Rinks: Reckless driving

Nigel Ross Nigel Ross: Failure to appear

Stephon Phinnessee Stephon Phinnessee: Failure to appear

Willie Phillips Willie Phillips: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/13/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/14/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.