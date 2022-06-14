Residents talk neighborhood concerns with city officials

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson residents gathered at the Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP to discuss community issues, concerns and questions about their community.

City Councilman Johnny Dodd, Mayor Scott Conger, along with other city leaders, met with residents of District two to discuss on-going problems in their neighborhoods.

Some topics brought up were blight, affordable and public housing, boarded up homes in neighborhoods, crime and more.

This meeting allowed city leaders to listen to residents and effectively plan how to they’re going to address each concern.

“The issues have been addressed, but then again, to see a big change you’re going to have to go in and take down 10 or 12 houses in one area,” Dodd said. “Reconstruct, bring that new construct in to get that going, and then move on to see the difference that I think people are going to want to see.”

Dodd says the approval for additional housing in east Jackson will hopefully come in the next couple of weeks.

